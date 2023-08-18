Exclusive! Is Angad Bedi a part of Tiger 3? Here's what the actor said

MUMBAI: Actor Angad Bedi is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in the acting space. The actor with movies and character has created a strong mark in the hearts of the fans. Well, we cannot forget the actor in the movie Tiger Zinda Hai. The actor was immensely loved by the fans.

Also, there are many news and reports suggesting that the actor will be seen in the upcoming action thriller Tiger 3. Indeed, the fans are looking for the movie and want to watch the actor in the movie. But, is he a part of it?

Actor Angad Bedi, in an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar spoke on his presence in the movie Tiger 3. The actor shared that he is not in the 3rd part of the franchise. Yes, you heard right. Actor Angad Bedi is not a part of Tiger 3. Well, indeed, this has brought a wave of disappointment for the fans as they were on a lookout for the actor in the movie.

Upcoming movie Tiger 3 is the next movie in the YRF Spy universe after Pathaan.

