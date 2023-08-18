Must Read! Bipasha Basu on her daughter’s health, “She is fine, perfect”

A few days ago, during an Instagram live session with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha made a shocking revelation that her daughter, Devi, was born with two holes in her heart.
Bipasha Basu

MUMBAI: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of their film Alone and love blossomed between them. In April 2016, they tied the knot and in November last year, the couple was blessed with a baby girl.  

A few days ago, during an Instagram live session with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha made a shocking revelation that her daughter, Devi, was born with two holes in her heart. The actress had revealed that on the third day after the birth, doctors informed them about Devi having two holes in her heart. Devi had to go through a surgery when she was three months, and Bipasha revealed that the operation went on for six hours.

Also Read:Sad! Bipasha Basu reveals that her daughter Devi had two holes in her heart; went through a surgery when she was three months old

Recently, Bipasha was spotted in the city and she spoke about her daughter’s health. The actress said, “She is fine, perfect. Thankfully, she is fine now.”

Further talking to the paparazzi about some other day when Devi wasn’t feeling well, Bipasha stated, “Yes, we made her drink milk in the car, so she vomited.” Check out the video below...


 

When Bipasha spoke about her daughter’s health during the Instagram live session, the actress had become quite emotional, and she also revealed that her husband Karan Singh Grover was not ready for it.

On the work front, Bipasha currently has no projects lined up, but Karan will next be seen in Fighter, which stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on 25th January 2023. 

Also Read: Wow! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover become proud owners of a luxurious new Audi car, call it "Devi's new ride"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    

Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover Devi Neha Dhupia Alone Fighter Hrithik Roshan Deepika Padukone Anil Kapoor
