Wow! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover become proud owners of a luxurious new Audi car, call it “Devi’s new ride”

The couple have now welcomed a new member in their family. We are talking about their brand new Audi car which costs Rs 1.09 crores.
Bipasha Basu

MUMBAI:  Karan and Bipasha are one of the most loved couples of the Hindi film industry. Karan and Bipasha met on the sets of their film Alone and tied the knot in April 2016. Last year in November, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu were blessed with a baby girl and they named their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Also Read-Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover blessed with a baby girl!

The couple have now welcomed a new member in their family. We are talking about their brand new Audi car which costs Rs 1.09 crores. Bipasha posted a video of the couple celebrating their new arrival by cutting a cake. The actress captioned the video, “Devi’s New Ride

Durga Durga

Thank you @audi_mumbaiwest for making this so special for us#

#audiq7 #devibasusinghgrover #newcar”

One fan wrote, “Congratulations Devi and Her Parents”, another wrote, “Wishing u evn more success in the future... CONGRATULATIONS”, one commented, “Bipasha I ♥️ you.you are soooooooo beautiful person.” Another wrote, “Congratulations beautiful couples”

Also Read-Alone completes 8 years of its release; This is when Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s love story started

Bipasha Basu has at the moment given her acting a break and is focusing on being a hands-on mommy. Her hubby Karan Singh Grover is currently all set to be seen in the Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Latestly
 

