Exclusive! Animal actor Rahuul Chwudhary roped in Vipul Kantilal Shah’s next

Actor Rahuul Chwudhary who was seen in Animal (2023) and known for Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021) and A Daughter's Tale: Pankh (2017) is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Baster produced by Vipul Kantilal Shah
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Rahuul Chwudhary is all set to be seen in an upcoming movie titled Bastar. Yes you heard right, Actor Rahuul Chwudhary who was seen in Animal (2023) and known for Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021) and A Daughter's Tale: Pankh (2017) is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Baster produced by Vipul Kantilal Shah and directed by Sudip Sen. The actor will be seen playing a CRPF officer Ajay Gupta in the film.

Well the detailed information about the movie is awaited and we shall wait to see what the actor has to offer with the movie as it is always a treat to watch him on screen.

