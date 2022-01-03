EXCLUSIVE! Armaann Tahil, Ranveer Brar, Rushad Rana and Tarun Kapoor roped in for Pratik Gandhi starrer short film by Hansal Mehta

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the entertainment world.

We all know that a lot of creative content is being churned out and viewers are loving to explore new genres on various platforms.

Apart from web shows, films, and TV shows, a lot of short films are also being produced.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is one of the most amazing directors who have given us some memorable movies to binge on.

The ace filmmaker is now collaborating once again with actor Pratik Gandhi after the massive success of Scam 1992.

The duo will be seen together in a short film named Modern Love Story - Baai.

ALSO READ: Wow! Pratik Gandhi shares an adorable unseen throwback picture with his wife as they complete 12 years of togetherness

TellyChakkar has now exclusively learnt that actors like Armaann Tahil, Ranveer Brar, Tarun Kapoor, and Rushad Rana have been roped in for pivotal roles in this short film.

Modern Love Story - Baai is about gay couples set in old times.

The movie will be produced by Pritish Nandy Communications and stream on Amazon Prime.

After Scam 1992, we can expect one more masterpiece from Hansal Mehta and Pratik.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Pratik Gandhi: I take decision based on my gut feeling