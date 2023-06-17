Exclusive! Arshad Warsi on the debate of OTT taking over cinema, “Cinema is not just about watching films, it’s an experience to go to the theatre”

Arshad Warsi has been a part of many successful films and with Asur has also left a strong mark on OTT. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Arshad and spoke to him about the debate of OTT taking over cinema.
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Sat, 06/17/2023 - 15:51
MUMBAI : Arshad Warsi is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He has been a part of many successful films, and with Asur has also left a strong mark on OTT.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Arshad and when asked if he was hesitant to do OTT as he is a big screen star, the actor said, “No, not really. I had done TV before that and acting is my profession and as an actor platform is all you need. I just look whether it’s a good script or a bad script. I am glad I did, and I am actually enjoying OTT and so do many other actors who are phenomenal in what they do. It has given jobs to so many people; so many writers, directors, actors.”

When asked about people stating that OTT might take over cinema, Arshad said, “That will never happen. I am from a generation when cassette players came, then CDs came, later pen drives came, and then other things happened. Every time something new came out, it was predicted that cinemas will shut down, but it’s never going to happen.”

“Cinema is not just about watching films, it’s an experience to go to the theatre. There are certain films that can be only watched in theatres. I cannot see an Avenger or an RRR on the small screen, I will not enjoy it; it’s a waste of effort. So, I don’t think cinema will ever die,” he added.

Arshad is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in Asur 2 which premiered a few days ago.

