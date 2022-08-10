Exclusive! Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia roped in for APS Entertainment's next untitled movie

MUMBAI: With the rise of consumption of content, be it OTT or Bollywood, there have been a lot of new releases this year.

The audience is always waiting for more content eagerly the makers never fail to impress the viewers with some amazing series and movies to watch.

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/congratulations- ramayans-arun-govil-brings- home-new-member-read-know- more-220612

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of getting the latest update to you from the world of entertainment.

This time, Tellychakkar is here with yet another update.

As per sources, Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil have been roped in for an APS Entertainment's next untitled movie, directed by Pradeep Gupta.

There is not much information about their characters but it is said that they are going to be pivotal roles.

Dipika Chikhlia is famously known for playing the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana and Luv Kush.

While on the other hand, Arun Govil is an actor who is known for playing the role of Rama in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana and Luv Kush.

Also read - https://wm.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/whoa-dipika- chikhlia-s-stunning- transformation-takes-fans- surprise-221020

Are you excited for this upcoming movie?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.