EXCLUSIVE! Azinkya Mishra and Angad Maholya roped in for Genelia D'Souza starrer Trial Period

Genelia D'Souza is all set to play the lead role in her upcoming movie Trial Period. The movie will also star child actors Azinkya Mishra and Angad Maholay.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of films. 

A lot of new movies are being made. 

Several movies are currently being filmed and some movies are all set to hit the silverscreens and digital platforms soon. 

Genelia D'Souza is all set to play the lead role in her upcoming movie Trial Period. 

We have an exclusive update on the other star cast who are also a part of the movie. 

The movie will star child actors Azinkya Mishra and Angad Maholay are all set to be seen in the movie. 

The child Azinkya will also be seen in Adhura. 

Nothing much has been revealed about Azinkya and Angad's characters. 

 The film is bankrolled by Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures. 

Genelia is known for her work in movies like Force, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Chance Pe Dance, Force 2, Life Partner, Mere Baap pehle Aap, Masti among others. 

