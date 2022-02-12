Wow! Ritesh Deshmukh drops a throwback picture as he completes 20 years on meeting Genelia D'Souza

MUMBAI: No doubt Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are indeed one of the most loved and followed couples in Bollywood industry, over the time we have seen some amazing pictures and posts coming from this side of this beautiful couple which definitely give some major couple goals to all the fans.

The fans on the other hand never keep calm but eagerly look forward to the latest post and pictures coming from the side of this beautiful couple and they are indeed considered as one of the cutest couples of all time by the fans.

Also the love story of Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza is considered one of the cutest one, and today Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza complete 20 years since they met at first, and to share his excitement actor Ritesh Deshmukh dropped a throwback picture.

Taking to his Instagram handle actor Ritesh Deshmukh, ‘20 years ago, today… when it all started…. मी जे करतो त्याला प्रेम नाही ‘वेड’ म्हणतात. (What I feel for you is not LOVE, it’s MADNESS)

In the first post we can see the latest pictures of Genelia D'souza and Ritesh Deshmukh whereas in the second one we see the picture from where it all started.

Looking at this beautiful post we won't be wrong in saying that the couple has once again come up with a major goal for all the fans and indeed this picture defines love, togetherness, compatibility.

