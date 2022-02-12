Fabulous! Rajkummar Rao is all praises for the scriptwriter of ‘Badhaai Do’ for the creative content

MUMBAI: ‘Badhaai Do’ hits the theatres on Friday, and Rajkummar has all good things to say about his movie and its content.

Talking about the writing process of the film, Rajkummar Rao says, “The writing team has worked very hard on it, they have been working on the script for the last 2 years now. It had also gone through multiple drafts and a lot of people from the (LGBTQ) community were also involved in the scriptwriting. So, it has been written in a very sensitive way even after keeping the entertainment part intact.”

Rajkummar Rao calls it one of the best-written materials that he has ever come across. “One of the best scripts that I’ve ever read. The moment I read the script I was laughing at it. I also saw the emotional and sensitive part of it. Once I was done reading the script, I was thinking about these two characters and the drama they must have gone through.”

“And it happens a lot in the society as it is still a taboo as there are still certain sections of society is which are not ready to accept that someone’s sexual preferences can be different to yours,” he added.

Talking about his bond with director Harshvardhan Kulkarni, and co-actor Bhumi Padnekar, Rajkummar said, “The bond I think now is for a lifetime, it was not a collaboration limited to only one film. Bhumi and Harsh are going to be my friends for a very long time and that is what this film has given me”.

