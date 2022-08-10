Exclusive! Bad Boy actress Amrin says, “Not everyone comes up to you and says I want you to make your debut in my movie”

Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin are all set to make their Bollywood debut with the film Bad Boy which has hit the big screens today. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Amrin and spoke to her whether it was easy or difficult for her to get her debut film.
MUMBAI:Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin are all set to make their Bollywood debut with the film Bad Boy which has hit the big screens today. The movie is produced by Amrin’s father Sajid Qureshi, and Namashi is veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Amrin and spoke to her whether it was easy or difficult for her to get her debut film. While talking about it she said, “It wasn’t easy. It’s been only a few years since I wanted to be in this thing, but it was not at all easy. Not everyone comes up to you and says I want you to make your debut in my movie. It is my father; it is his goodwill and his hard work. But, it’s not at all easy I think.”

When asked when she decided to become an actor, the actress said, “My dad started with the South film industry like distribution, dubbing rights, and all these behind the camera work are not easy; it is 24*7 stress. But, it has not always been beautiful, recently the good times have started rolling for us, and I don’t want to jinx it.”

“For me, I had never gone on a set and I am not used to that world, but now I am a part of this world. It was not like since childhood I decided to become an actor, in fact, it was the opposite; I was like ‘I don’t want to be into this industry’. I was very shy, but it’s your destiny. It’s been a few years; I decided I want to do acting,” she added.

Bad Boy is a rom-com and it is directed by veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi.

