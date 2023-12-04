Exclusive! Child actor Jaslin Singh roped in for movie Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakar has exclusively learnt that child actor Jaslin Singh has been roped in for the upcoming movie titled Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai. Yes, you heard right. Child actor Jaslin Singh, who was seen and loved in projects like Neerja and Flying Jatt, is now all set to be seen in the movie Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by him is still awaited but we look forward to what different the actor has to offer with this upcoming movie.

