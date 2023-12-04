Exclusive! Child actor Jaslin Singh roped in for movie Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai

Child actor Jaslin Singh has been winning the hearts of the fans with his performance since a long time. Now, he is all set to be seen in the movie Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 18:53
movie_image: 
Jaslin Singh

MUMBAI :  Keeping the promise to deliver exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakar has exclusively learnt that child actor Jaslin Singh has been roped in for the upcoming movie titled Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai. Yes, you heard right. Child actor Jaslin Singh, who was seen and loved in projects like Neerja and Flying Jatt, is now all set to be seen in the movie Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai.

ALSO READ – Must Read! What is Le Bal des Débutantes which was attended by Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday?

Well, the detailed information about the character played by him is still awaited but we look forward to what different the actor has to offer with this upcoming movie.

What are your views on this news? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Must Read! What is Le Bal des Débutantes which was attended by Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday?

Jaslin Singh Neerja Flying Jatt NANAK NAAM JAHAZ HAI Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 18:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
In Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, what will Dhruv do to rescue his mother from the police?
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's "Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare" is a one-of-a-kind show that highlights a different love story...
Lock Up Season 2 : Exclusive! Bani J to participate in the show?
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Exclusive! Damini is hiding a dead body, Radha suspicious
MUMBAI:   The upcoming episode of Zee TV’s show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan has a lot of drama in store for the...
Must read! Have a look at the journey of Jaideep Ahlawat – a master of versatility
MUMBAI:Over the time with his beautiful craft and movies the actor Jaideep Ahlawat has created a strong mark in the...
Junooniyat: Major Twist! Jahaan finds out about Jordan’s obsession with Ilahi!
MUMBAI :Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Lag Ja Gale: Exclusive! THIS major death in storyline to bring changes in Shiv-Ishani chemistry
MUMBAI :Zee TV is back with yet another interesting and gripping show to keep up with their high standards of...
Recent Stories
Must read! Jaideep Ahlawat – a master of versatility, have a look at his journey
Must read! Have a look at the journey of Jaideep Ahlawat – a master of versatility
Latest Video
Related Stories
Must read! Jaideep Ahlawat – a master of versatility, have a look at his journey
Must read! Have a look at the journey of Jaideep Ahlawat – a master of versatility
Wow! Have a look at the first poster of Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor
Wow! Here's the first look of the film Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor
Kuwaarjeet Chopraa to be seen in a movie titled Band of Maharajas
Exclusive! Kuwaarjeet Chopraa to be seen in a movie titled Band of Maharajas
Shanaya Kapoor
Must Read! What is Le Bal des Débutantes which was attended by Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday?
Vindu Dara Singh roped in for movie Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai movie
Exclusive! Vindu Dara Singh roped in for movie Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai
red carpet at Met Gala
Did You Know! Before Alia Bhatt, these Indian celebs walked the red carpet at Met Gala