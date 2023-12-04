Must Read! What is Le Bal des Débutantes which was attended by Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday?

Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday were invited to be a part of Le Bal des Débutantes. But, not just them, there were many other Indian girls who attended Le Bal. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 16:40
movie_image: 
Shanaya Kapoor

MUMBAI : If you have seen Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 1, you would know that Shanaya Kapoor along with Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor attended Le Bal in Paris. It was shown that it’s an event where young girls from around the world are introduced to society.

Shanaya wore a beautiful red gown and she was also given a partner at the event with whom she had to dance at the ball. Not just that, even Shanaya shook a leg with dad Sanjay Kapoor at the ball. It surely grabbed everyone’s attention, and during the show it was revealed that even Ananya Panday was invited to Le Bal des Débutantes.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Suhana Khan achieves her first big milestone and makes her public debut!

So, what exactly is Le Bal des Débutantes and who all have attended it before Shanaya Kapoor? Let’s find out.

Le Bal des Debutantes is an event held annually on the Thanksgiving weekend in Paris. It was invented by a publicist named OphÃ©lie Renouard in 1992, and basically it’s a new version of the 18th century English tradition of the debutante ball. According to reports, OphÃ©lie Renouard personally invites the girls from the age of 16 to 22, and she selects them from a list of potential candidates.

The girls are dressed beautifully and even photoshoots are done there. The girls selected are a mix of top-notch industrialists, royalty and celebrities.

Well, before Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Pandey, Indian popular faces like Isha Ambani, Akshita Bhanjdeo, Adishree Singh and Gauravi Kumari have made it to the Le Bal des Débutantes.

Who do you think should be the next one to attend the Le Bal des Débutantes from India? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: “This is called power of nepotism” - netizens troll Shanaya Kapoor for bagging the movie ‘Screw Dheela’

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shanaya Kapoor Ananya Panday Le Bal des Débutantes OphÃ©lie Renouard Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Isha Ambani Akshita Bhanjdeo Adishree Singh Gauravi Kumari Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 16:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Sai and Satya plan to marry each other to avoid drama
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Garry reveals his true face to Seerat
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Anupamaa:Oh No! Devika speaks harsh words to Anuj, finds it tough to patch him up with Anupama
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Sai rejects Virat’s proposal, latter begs her to accept him
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Kuwaarjeet Chopraa to be seen in a movie titled Band of Maharajas
MUMBAI :Girish Malik is known for his movies like Jal and Torbaaz. While the former was short-listed as an Oscars 2014...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Drama! Seerat jumps in the river, Angad goes to save her
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
Kuwaarjeet Chopraa to be seen in a movie titled Band of Maharajas
Exclusive! Kuwaarjeet Chopraa to be seen in a movie titled Band of Maharajas
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kuwaarjeet Chopraa to be seen in a movie titled Band of Maharajas
Exclusive! Kuwaarjeet Chopraa to be seen in a movie titled Band of Maharajas
Vindu Dara Singh roped in for movie Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai movie
Exclusive! Vindu Dara Singh roped in for movie Nanak Naam Jahaz Hai
red carpet at Met Gala
Did You Know! Before Alia Bhatt, these Indian celebs walked the red carpet at Met Gala
Govind Namdev and Akhilendra Mishra
Exclusive! Govind Namdev and Akhilendra Mishra joins the cast of movie Six Nine Five
Gajendra Chauhan
Exclusive! Gajendra Chauhan and Mukesh Tiwari roped in for movie Six Nine Five
Arun Govil
Exclusive! Arun Govil and Daya Shankar Pandey roped in for a movie titled Six Nine Five