Must Read! What is Le Bal des Débutantes which was attended by Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday?

MUMBAI : If you have seen Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 1, you would know that Shanaya Kapoor along with Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor attended Le Bal in Paris. It was shown that it’s an event where young girls from around the world are introduced to society.

Shanaya wore a beautiful red gown and she was also given a partner at the event with whom she had to dance at the ball. Not just that, even Shanaya shook a leg with dad Sanjay Kapoor at the ball. It surely grabbed everyone’s attention, and during the show it was revealed that even Ananya Panday was invited to Le Bal des Débutantes.

So, what exactly is Le Bal des Débutantes and who all have attended it before Shanaya Kapoor? Let’s find out.

Le Bal des Debutantes is an event held annually on the Thanksgiving weekend in Paris. It was invented by a publicist named OphÃ©lie Renouard in 1992, and basically it’s a new version of the 18th century English tradition of the debutante ball. According to reports, OphÃ©lie Renouard personally invites the girls from the age of 16 to 22, and she selects them from a list of potential candidates.

The girls are dressed beautifully and even photoshoots are done there. The girls selected are a mix of top-notch industrialists, royalty and celebrities.

Well, before Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Pandey, Indian popular faces like Isha Ambani, Akshita Bhanjdeo, Adishree Singh and Gauravi Kumari have made it to the Le Bal des Débutantes.

