“This is called power of nepotism” - netizens troll Shanaya Kapoor for bagging the movie ‘Screw Dheela’

Soon to be actress Shanaya Kapoor, is getting some unhealthy and negative comments as reports say that she is all set to be seen in the upcoming action thriller ‘Screw Dheela’ which stars Tiger Shroff in the leading role.  
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 11:46
movie_image: 
“This is called power of nepotism” netiozens trolled Shanaya Kapoor as see bags the movie Screw Dheela

MUMBAI : Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over the internet with her sizzling pictures. There is no doubt that it is always a treat to watch the actress in her photos which define hotness and cuteness at the same time.

As we all know, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming movie ‘Bedhadak’. Now there are reports and news doing the rounds that say that the actress will be seen in the upcoming action thriller ‘Screw Dheela’, which stars Tiger Shroff in the leading role. This is definitely great news for all of Shanaya Kapoor’s fans, as they will get to see the actress in this upcoming action thriller opposite Tiger Shroff. But there are some people who weren’t too happy on hearing this news and are trolling the actress for various reasons.

ALSO READ –  Ananya Panday or Janhvi Kapoor, who wins this bikini battle? 

Check out the comments below

As we can see from these comments, many people are saying that ‘she got the movie because she is a star kid; this is all because of the power of nepotism’. Whereas many people are saying that they can already see that the movie is going to flop. On the other hand, some people are also asking ‘why to remove Rashmika Mandanna, and choose Shanaya Kapoor over Rashmika?’

What are your views on Shanaya Kapoor replacing Rashmika Mandanna in ‘Screw Dheela’, and these comments from the netizens? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ –  Animal or Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar; which Ranbir Kapoor starrer is the audience excited for? Check out the poll results 

 

Shanaya Kapoor Tiger Shroff Rashmika Mandana Karan Johar Sanjay Kapoor Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 11:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Ayaan and his mother have a heart to heart, he assures Savita that he understands his priorities
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from Faltu. Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood...
Spoiler Alert! Rajjo: Rajjo is happy with Arjun’s surprise, they both dance together
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Spoiler Alert! Rajjo: Niharika joins the honeymoon, claims Arjun loves Rajjo deeply
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Ayaan and Savita recollect their past, Ayaan promises to fulfil his duties towards Tanisha
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from Faltu. Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood...
Pranali Rathod shares an amazing throwback from THIS show
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. In...
Recent Stories
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: These BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will you excited for t
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: These BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will you excited for the film

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: These BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will you excited for t
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: These BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will you excited for the film
Is Tripti Dimri and Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma a couple? Here are some deets…
Is Tripti Dimri and Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma a couple? Here are some deets…
“Dono Maa Bete New Year Mana ke aagaye” netizens trolls Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor as they came back from the celebration
“Dono Maa Bete new year mana ke aagaye” - netizens troll Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor as they return from their celebration
Seen the party pictures Nysa Devgan and now check out the times the starkid has raised temperature with her hot looks
Seen the party pictures of Nysa Devgan? Now check out the times that the star kid has raised the temperature with her hot looks
Meet Malika Agnihotri, daughter of Vivek Agnihotri who is raising the temperature with her hot bikini pictures
Meet Malika Agnihotri, daughter of Vivek Agnihotri who is raising the temperature with her hot bikini pictures
Ahsaas Channa says, “I don’t want to be a part of a film just to be there” – Exclusive 
Ahsaas Channa says, “I don’t want to be a part of a film just to be there” – Exclusive 