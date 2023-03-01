“This is called power of nepotism” - netizens troll Shanaya Kapoor for bagging the movie ‘Screw Dheela’

MUMBAI : Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over the internet with her sizzling pictures. There is no doubt that it is always a treat to watch the actress in her photos which define hotness and cuteness at the same time.

As we all know, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming movie ‘Bedhadak’. Now there are reports and news doing the rounds that say that the actress will be seen in the upcoming action thriller ‘Screw Dheela’, which stars Tiger Shroff in the leading role. This is definitely great news for all of Shanaya Kapoor’s fans, as they will get to see the actress in this upcoming action thriller opposite Tiger Shroff. But there are some people who weren’t too happy on hearing this news and are trolling the actress for various reasons.

Check out the comments below

As we can see from these comments, many people are saying that ‘she got the movie because she is a star kid; this is all because of the power of nepotism’. Whereas many people are saying that they can already see that the movie is going to flop. On the other hand, some people are also asking ‘why to remove Rashmika Mandanna, and choose Shanaya Kapoor over Rashmika?’

What are your views on Shanaya Kapoor replacing Rashmika Mandanna in ‘Screw Dheela’, and these comments from the netizens? Do let us know in the comment section below.

