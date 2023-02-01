Ananya Panday or Janhvi Kapoor, who wins this bikini battle? 

Actress Ananya Panday was recently seen posing in bikini as she enjoys new year celebration which is very much similar to the picture of Janhvi Kapoor, which was posted by the actress much before. Who do you think is the posing better between the two? Comment down below! 
Ananya Panday or Janhvi Kapoor who wins this bikini battle, do comment

MUMBAI : Actress Ananya Panday is no doubt one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry who has been winning the hearts of the fans with her looks and cute smile. She has indeed created a huge fan base for herself and they always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.

Recently, we have seen the actress Ananya Panday raising temperature all over the internet as she drops a few bikini pictures from her new year celebration form Thailand. She is indeed setting the internet on fire with the bikini pictures, and this one picture of the actress is very much similar to the picture which was dropped by the actress Janhvi Kapoor much before.

ALSO READ – Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s pan-India movie Shaakuntalam affect Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan at the box office?

No doubt, this picture is getting compared all over the social media and we really cannot take our eyes off these hot pictures of both the actress Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor. Also, Janhvi Kapoor is no less than anyone when it comes to defiling hotness and cuteness at the same time.

We are in a fix and we really can't take a single name out of the two as to who is looking hotter in the pictures.

What are your views on these bikini pictures of Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor? Who do you think is posing better in a bikini? Do let us know in the comment section below.
For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Panipat and Kuttey actor Ajit Shidhaye roped in for the movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh

