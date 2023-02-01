Exclusive! Panipat and Kuttey actor Ajit Shidhaye roped in for the movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another exposing information from the entertainment world.

Upcoming movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh directed by Rajkumar Santoshi has been a talk of the town ever since it was announced, now we have some exclusive information with regards to the movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ajit Shidhaye has been roped in for the movie, yes you heard right, actor Ajit Shidhaye who is known for Sooryavanshi (2021), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Khuda Haafiz (2020) his now all set to be seen in upcoming movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the upcoming movie as he always tries to do something different.

