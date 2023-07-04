Exclusive! Child actress Druhi Pote to be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

MUMBAI :Movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the current talk of the town and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie eagerly, currently the songs of the movie are creating a strong buzz all over the internet.

Having said that TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regards to the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that child actress Druhi Pote has been roped in for the movie, yes you heard right child actress Druhi Pote who has been winning the heart of the fans with her contribution in television industry and was seen in shows like Pinjara Khubsurti, she is now all set to be seen in the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Child actress Druhi Pote will be seen playing the childhood of actress Pooja Hegde in the movie, well we look forward to see what different the actress has to offer with this upcoming movie as the movie is the current buzz of the town.

