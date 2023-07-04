Exclusive! Child actress Druhi Pote to be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Child actress Druhi Pote is all set to be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 16:52
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI :Movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the current talk of the town and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie eagerly, currently the songs of the movie are creating a strong buzz all over the internet.

Having said that TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regards to the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that child actress Druhi Pote has been roped in for the movie, yes you heard right child actress Druhi Pote who has been winning the heart of the fans with her contribution in television industry and was seen in shows like Pinjara Khubsurti, she is now all set to be seen in the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

ALSO READ – Exciting! Salman Khan announces the trailer release date of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; fans can't keep calm

Child actress Druhi Pote will be seen playing the childhood of actress Pooja Hegde in the movie, well we look forward to see what different the actress has to offer with this upcoming movie as the movie is the current buzz of the town.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see the child actress Druhi Pote in the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  Raveena Tandon gets angry as fan pushes her daughter

 
   

DRUHI POTE Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Pooja Hegde Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 16:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Seerat has a plan to ruin Sahiba and Angad's marriage
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Sudhanshu Pandey on World Health Day: One of the habits that have made the biggest difference in my life is turning vegetarian
MUMBAI :   We all know the importance of the saying 'Health is wealth'. The unprecedented times of Covid only made us...
Pranali Rathod spills the beans about onscreen Gangaur celebrations in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI :Talking about the onscreen Gangaur celebrations in her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, actress Pranali Rathod...
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Damini ask the employees to trouble Radha
MUMBAI : While Radha goes to office, Mohan gets Gungun ready for school, but he creates a mess and spills the whole...
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Damini puts forth conditions for Radha
MUMBAI :In Wednesday’s episode of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha, the viewers will see Damini scolding Mohan for allowing...
Awesome! Watch how it all went down when Anupama's kids became the pillar of support to her
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Adorable! Here’s how Janhvi Kapoor reacted when paparazzi called her cute

Latest Video

Related Stories
Janhvi Kapoor
Adorable! Here’s how Janhvi Kapoor reacted when paparazzi called her cute
Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul to host Filmfare Awards 2023
Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul to host Filmfare Awards 2023
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Exciting! Salman Khan announces the trailer release date of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; fans can't keep calm
Ronit Roy’s son Agasthya Bose Roy
Must Read! Ronit Roy’s son Agasthya Bose Roy makes his paparazzi debut
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon gets angry as fan pushes her daughter
Ajay Devgn, Tabu,
Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee & Shantanu signed for 'Auron Mein Kaha Dam Tha'