Exciting! Salman Khan announces the trailer release date of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; fans can't keep calm

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most awaited films of the year. Fans have been waiting for the trailer of the movie, and today finally Salman Khan has announced the trailer release date.
movie_image: 
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

MUMBAI :Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Palak Tiwari.
The teaser and the songs of the film have grabbed everyone’s attention, and now, Salman’s fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the movie. A few days ago, there were reports that the trailer of the movie will be launched on 10th April 2023, and finally, today Salman took to social media to confirm it.

The actor shared a motion poster, and wrote, “Let the action begin! #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Trailer out on April 10th.”


 
Well, fans of Salman are super excited about the trailer. A fan tweeted, “Waiting for the trailer of #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan to see our Shehnaaz Gill first Bollywood movie . Good luck to the entire team #ShehnaazGill.” Another fan tweeted, “Mass Mass Mass Now it's increasing my expectations.” One more fan wrote, “Mass...BGM is on another level.... Single screen theaters be ready to blast.”
Well, the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released in January. Later, the songs of the film were released, and now finally the trailer. So, are you excited for the trailer of the movie? Let us know in the comments below.
 
Salman Khan’s fans are going to watch him on the big screen on Eid after a gap of four years. His last theatrical release as a lead was Bharat which was an Eid release.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on 21st April 2023.

