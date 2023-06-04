Must Read! Salman Khan revealed when he was supposed to get a award but it was given to some actor, Read More

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans, indeed the actor is one of the most loved and popular actors who is also known as the most bankable actor we have in the Bollywood industry.

As we know superstar Salman Khan has hardly given any award, recently there was a press conference of an Award show which was held yesterday, where superstar Salman Khan spoke in detail about how he was supposed to get an award at a particular night back in 90s but it was given to some other actor.

Salman Khan says it was during the movie Maine Pyar Kiya, that he was supposed to get an award in the best actor category, the actor was so excited that he brought his father to the award function and he was very excited that his name will be taken but when the announcement came it was for some other actor, Salman Khan says that it was for Jackie Shroff and not for him.

The actor was shocked and surprised at the same time that his name was not taken and he went backstage and spoke to the awards people and expressed his disappointment and said now that he has not been given an award, he won't be able to perform that night.

