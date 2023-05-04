Must Read! Jacqueline Fernandes reaches the Patiala House Court for the hearing in Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s 200 crore extortion scam

The Housefull 3 actress’s lawyer said that she is fighting for her dignity as it is extremely important that her name is cleared from this. The actress is abiding by the proper law procedures in the case.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 18:05
movie_image: 
Jacqueline Fernandes

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who was recently seen with Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu has been under the radar of her alleged involvement in the Rs. 200 
Crores money laundering scam, involving con-man Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress has been questioned multiple times about it by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). 

Also Read- BIG Update! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before the Economic Offences Wing on Monday in connection with money laundering case

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar a while back clarified actress Jacquline Fernandes’ involvement in the Rs. 200 Crores money laundering scam, and sent a handwritten letter in which he wrote that Jacqueline is innocent and had no involvement in the scam whatsoever. 

The Housefull 3 actress’s lawyer said that she is fighting for her dignity as it is extremely important that her name is cleared from this. The actress is abiding by the proper law procedures in the case. 

Jacqueline has now reached the Patiala House court in Delhi for the hearing of the extortion case. As per reports supplementary complaints against her and conman Sukesh will be filed by the ED and the next hearing will take place on 18th April.

Also Read-BIG Update! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s designer CONFIRMS the actress’ relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Scroll down to know more

 

In one of his hand written letters Sukesh wrote, “You and your love is the bestest gift which is priceless in my life, you know I am here for you standing by you come what may. Love you my baby, thank you for giving me your heart. I also thank all my supporters and friends for all your wishes on my birthday. I have received hundreds of letters, greetings. I feel blessed, thank you.”

During a recent interview Jacqueline said, “Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan, and said I should do films in south India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in south Indian movies. Sukesh misled me, ruined my career and my livelihood. Pinky Irani was aware of Chandrashekhar's activity and background. But she never disclosed this to me”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-Spotboye 


 

Jacqueline Fernandez Ram Setu Chahatt Khanna Housefull 2 Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan Kaajjal Sukesh Chandrashekhar TV News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 18:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Seerat marks her return to ruin Angad and Sahiba's relationship
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Anupamaa: Overwhelming! Anupama visits the dance academy; kids give her a grand welcome
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Shocking! Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra confirms breaking up with Mahira Sharma, says “I never thought that it will…”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 did extremely well for itself. The show had finally made it to the TOP 10 shows when it comes to...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Virat acts rude with Satya; Sai asks Virat to leave
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! Jacqueline Fernandes reaches the Patiala House Court for the hearing in Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s 200 crore extortion scam
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who was recently seen with Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu has been under the...
Vaani Kapoor shares a glimpse from her martial arts training session
MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share a few videos from her martial arts...
Recent Stories
Jacqueline Fernandes
Must Read! Jacqueline Fernandes reaches the Patiala House Court for the hearing in Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s 200 crore extortion scam

Latest Video

Related Stories
This is my moment of Eklavya meeting Dronacharya
Section 84: Abhishek Banerjee roped in opposite Big B, says, "This is my moment of Eklavya meeting Dronacharya
Divya Bharti
Must Read! Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was supposed to do another film with late actress Divya Bharti and was shocked to hear of her sudden passing
Manoj Bajpayee
Must Read! Manoj Bajpayee reveals how he had to do dirty films to make ends meet, says “They came with suitcases full of money, and to say no was the toughest task”
Crew reveals
WOW! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent post about The Crew reveals something MAJOR about the film
Amitabh Bachchan
Really! Amitabh Bachchan resumes work after recovering from rib injury, says “the mood be slightly grim…”
Swastika Mukherjee
Shocking! From accusing producer for sexual harassment to allegedly attempting suicide; here are controversies of Swastika Mukherjee that made it to the headlines