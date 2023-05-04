Must Read! Jacqueline Fernandes reaches the Patiala House Court for the hearing in Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s 200 crore extortion scam

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who was recently seen with Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu has been under the radar of her alleged involvement in the Rs. 200

Crores money laundering scam, involving con-man Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress has been questioned multiple times about it by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Also Read- BIG Update! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before the Economic Offences Wing on Monday in connection with money laundering case

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar a while back clarified actress Jacquline Fernandes’ involvement in the Rs. 200 Crores money laundering scam, and sent a handwritten letter in which he wrote that Jacqueline is innocent and had no involvement in the scam whatsoever.

The Housefull 3 actress’s lawyer said that she is fighting for her dignity as it is extremely important that her name is cleared from this. The actress is abiding by the proper law procedures in the case.

Jacqueline has now reached the Patiala House court in Delhi for the hearing of the extortion case. As per reports supplementary complaints against her and conman Sukesh will be filed by the ED and the next hearing will take place on 18th April.

Also Read-BIG Update! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s designer CONFIRMS the actress’ relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Scroll down to know more

In one of his hand written letters Sukesh wrote, “You and your love is the bestest gift which is priceless in my life, you know I am here for you standing by you come what may. Love you my baby, thank you for giving me your heart. I also thank all my supporters and friends for all your wishes on my birthday. I have received hundreds of letters, greetings. I feel blessed, thank you.”

During a recent interview Jacqueline said, “Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan, and said I should do films in south India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in south Indian movies. Sukesh misled me, ruined my career and my livelihood. Pinky Irani was aware of Chandrashekhar's activity and background. But she never disclosed this to me”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye



