BIG Update! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s designer CONFIRMS the actress’ relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez has been surfacing headlines for quite some time due to link ups with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The latest update on that front was that the actress was questioned by the Economics Offence Wing (EOW) in Delhi for the second time regarding the case. And now, her stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi was summoned for questioning. And during the same, she revealed that she was given Rs. 3 crores by the conman in an attempt to woo the actress.

In the eight hours of interrogation by the EOW officials, Leepakshi Ellawadi confirmed Jacqueline and Sukesh’s relationship and also revealed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar offered Ellawadi Rs. 3 crores to buy clothes and accessories as per Jacqueline’s brand preferences, to gift Fernandez. In the same, she also asserted that Jacqueline cut all ties with the conman when he was arrested for his crimes

Confirming the same, an official from EOW was quoted saying as, “Sukesh contacted Ellawadi last year to know about the brands and types of clothing Fernandez preferred and handed over Rs 3 crore to her to buy Jacqueline’s favourite clothes.”

Speaking of the case, Jacqueline Fernandez was accused of being in a relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is involved in the Rs. 200 crore extortion case, despite knowing of his nefarious activities.

Credit: Bollywood Hungama