Shocking! THIS popular Bollywood star stayed away from Jacqueline Fernandez post her link up with Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez wanted to marry Sukesh Chandrashekhar and continued her ties with him in spite of being warned by Bollywood stars, however, some actors even tried to distance themselves from the actress

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/19/2022 - 16:09
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : Jacqueline Fernandez is facing the toughest time of her life that she never imagined. As Jacqueline has landed in this trouble named Sukesh Chandrasekhar, there are many who has distanced themselves from her and one of them is Salman Khan.

Also Read: Latest Update! Times when Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan warned Jacqueline Fernandez against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Jacqueline's career resurrected with Kick and she was counted as one of the leading ladies but sadly due to her closeness with Sukesh, Salman Khan made safe distance from her and didn't want to indulge in any controversies.

Salman Khan is known to be the bhai of Bollywood and he never says no to any of friends and family for any help, but he is also one person who abides by the law and cannot go against it.

Also Read:  BIG Update! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before the Economic Offences Wing on Monday in connection with money laundering case
 
While speaking to a news portal, one of the officials who is involved in questioning Ravindra Yadav in his statement claimed that there will be more trouble for Jacqueline while Nora has almost come out clean. "There is more trouble for Jaqueline as she did not cut ties with Sukesh even after knowing his criminal antecedents. But Nora did disconnect herself once she suspected that something was fishy.”

Credit: BollywoodLife

