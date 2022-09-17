Latest Update! Times when Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan warned Jacqueline Fernandez against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez recently revealed that she informed Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar that she wanted to marry Sukesh Chandrashekhar while her co-stars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan warned her against the conman

 

movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes is in news for the wrong reasons, she is making headlines because of her connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Now according to latest reports, the actress told Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan that she wants to marry Sukesh who introduced himself as “businessman and politician”. However, they warned the actress against him.

As per the report, a senior police official, who was part of the probe team, stated, “She was advised by her co-stars to be wary of Sukesh but she continued meeting him and accepting expensive gifts like cars and pedigree pets.”

Jacqueline Fernandez consciously chose to overlook conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s criminal past and continue to indulge in financial transactions with him, the Enforcement Directorate has stated in its charge sheet.

Not only she but also her family members and friends have benefited from the relationship financially, claimed the ED, adding that the lure of money ensured that the criminal history of the person she was engaging with did not matter.

The charge sheet further stated that "Investigation so far has revealed that the accused actor is directly or indirectly involved in the proceeds of crime and acquired, possessed and used part proceeds of crime - valuable gifts for herself and her family members in India and abroad and thereby committed an offence of money laundering u/s 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, which is punishable u/s 4 of PMLA, 2002."

Credit: DNA

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Jacqueline Fernandez Salman Khan Akshay Kumar Money Extortion Case Kick Vikrant Rona
