EXCLUSIVE: Child artist Maahir Raghuvanshi will be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Cold

MUMBAI: Earlier we have informed that actor Rushad Rana will be seen in the upcoming horror movie Cold which will be directed by Vikram Bhatt and now TellyChakkar has some exclusive update with regards to the movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that child actor Maahir Raghuvanshi will be seen in this upcoming movie Cold. Yes you heard right, child actor Maahir Raghuvanshi who was recently seen in the movie Haseen Dilruba will be in this upcoming horror thriller Cold.

No doubt the fans always wait for the horror movie coming from the side of Vikram Bhatt and we look forward to see what he has to offer with this horror flick Cold.

Movie Cold features actors Akshay Oberoi and Anisha Pahuja along with Rushad Raha. The movie is written by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Suhrita Sen Gupta and produced by Krishna Bhatt and Amar Thakkar under the banner of Loneranger Productions.

