Exclusive! Child Star Sarah Killedar to be seen in Pankaj Tripathi’s starrer film Main ATAL Hoon!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update from the world of entertainment.

Many new movies and shows are in the pipeline, and while the announcements for many have been made, some have just gone on the floor.

Since the release of Pankaj Tripathi's first look from Main ATAL Hoon, audiences have been eagerly waiting to witness the actor bring to the screen, the life of India's beloved Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, and experience the cinematic masterpiece of his life.

It is a Ravi Jadhav directorial and has been written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi on what he did to understand Vajpayee's dialect, vision for India

A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios production, ‘Main ATAL Hoon’ is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali.

TellyChakkar has some exclusive updates about the movie.

As per sources, Child Star Sarah Killedar will be seen in the movie playing a very pivotal role.

She will be seen sharing the screen with Pankaj Tripathi and many other great others.

Sarah is a popular face in the world of commercial films and TVCs, appearing in advertisements for many national and international brands.

Sarah has also been featured as the leading star of Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev’s song, for T-series and she has more exciting projects coming up.

She has also been featured in a music album by T-Series and will also be seen in a new Zee TV show, titled ‘Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ produced by Guroudev Bhalla.

Are you excited to see what Sarah’s role is in the movie?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more latest updates!

ALSO READ: It's a Wrap! Pankaj Tripathi completes the shoot for Vinod Bhanushali & Sandeep Singh’s 'Main ATAL Hoon' directed by Ravi Jadhav!​