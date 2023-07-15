It's a Wrap! Pankaj Tripathi completes the shoot for Vinod Bhanushali & Sandeep Singh’s 'Main ATAL Hoon' directed by Ravi Jadhav!​

Submitted by tellychakkar-mansi on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 14:18
movie_image: 
directed by Ravi Jadhav

MUMBAI :Since the release of Pankaj Tripathi's first look from Main ATAL Hoon, audiences have been eagerly waiting to witness the actor bring to screen the life of India's beloved Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, and experience the cinematic masterpiece on his life directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav.

During the Lucknow shooting schedule, the film's makers met the esteemed Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, and discussed the film at length. Today, the film wrapped up its final schedule in Mumbai. The film shot in 45 days across locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Kanpur and Lucknow takes you through Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji's childhood and extraordinary political journey. The film supported with a stellar cast will release in theatres soon.

A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios production, ‘Main ATAL Hoon’ is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali.    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pankaj Tripathi Kamlesh Bhanushali MAIN ATAL HOON Vinod Bhanushali Sandeep Singh Sam Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
tellychakkar-mansi's picture

About Author

Submitted by tellychakkar-mansi on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 14:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Third Wheel! Seerat becomes a hurdle for Angad and Sahiba’s chemistry, Sahiba feels something is fishy
MUMBAI  :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
WOAH! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan roped in for Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha; netizens say, “It's a full nepotism film”
MUMBAI:  A few days ago, it was announced that Mohanlal will be playing the lead role in a movie titled Vrushabha which...
Must read! Aditya Roy Kapur talks about kindness in a relationship amid of rumours of him dating Ananya Panday
MUMBAI:  Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who has added fuel to his dating rumours with Ananya Panday with their pictures from...
Hawt! Esha Gupta drops a new bikini picture, sets the gram on fire
MUMBAI:  Actress Esha Gupta is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting industry, over...
Kya Baat Hai! Team CID reunited for Dayanand Shetty’s special occasion; Aditya Srivastava aka Abhijeet was missing from the event
MUMBAI :CID was one of the most successful shows on television. In fact, it was the longest-running show.But all of a...
Congratulations! Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’s Vidisha Srivastava blessed with a baby girl
MUMBAI:  Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, a popular comedy show on &TV, is one of the most popular sitcoms on television....
Recent Stories
Shanaya Kapoor
WOAH! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan roped in for Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha; netizens say, “It's a full nepotism film”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shanaya Kapoor
WOAH! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan roped in for Mohanlal starrer Vrushabha; netizens say, “It's a full nepotism film”
Aditya Roy Kapur
Must read! Aditya Roy Kapur talks about kindness in a relationship amid of rumours of him dating Ananya Panday
Esha Gupta
Hawt! Esha Gupta drops a new bikini picture, sets the gram on fire
1
Trolled! "Why revealing clothes for healing process", netizens troll Bhumi Pednekar for her fashion choices
leaked pictures of celebs that confirmed their relationship
WOAH! Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma and more; leaked pictures of celebs that confirmed their relationship
netizens say “Hadd Hai Bhai”
OMG! Ranbir Kapoor’s fan crosses the line by invading his privacy for a picture, netizens say “Hadd Hai Bhai”