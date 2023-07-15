It's a Wrap! Pankaj Tripathi completes the shoot for Vinod Bhanushali & Sandeep Singh’s 'Main ATAL Hoon' directed by Ravi Jadhav!​

MUMBAI :Since the release of Pankaj Tripathi's first look from Main ATAL Hoon, audiences have been eagerly waiting to witness the actor bring to screen the life of India's beloved Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, and experience the cinematic masterpiece on his life directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav.

During the Lucknow shooting schedule, the film's makers met the esteemed Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, and discussed the film at length. Today, the film wrapped up its final schedule in Mumbai. The film shot in 45 days across locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Kanpur and Lucknow takes you through Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji's childhood and extraordinary political journey. The film supported with a stellar cast will release in theatres soon.

A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios production, ‘Main ATAL Hoon’ is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali.