Exclusive! Crime Patrol and Tanhaji actor Nissar Khan roped in for Vidyut Jammwal’s IB 71

Nissar Khan, who is known for projects like Crime Patrol, Don, and Tanhaji, is now all set to be seen in the upcoming action thriller titled IB 71, which has Vidyut Jammwal in the leading role.
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

As we all know, Vidyut Jammwal is currently gearing up for his upcoming action thriller titled IB 71, and now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive information with regard to the movie. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that  Nissar Khan has been roped in for the upcoming movie IB 71. Yes, you heard right. Nissar Khan, who is known for his acting contribution to projects like Crime Patrol, Don, and Tanhaji, is now all set to be seen in the upcoming action thriller titled IB 71, which has Vidyut Jammwal in the leading role.

No doubt, we have seen some amazing BTS pictures from the sets of the movie IB 71, and we look forward to see what different Nissar Khan has to offer in this action thriller.

