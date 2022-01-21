Exclusive! Gunday and Sarkar actor Diwakar Dhyani roped in for Vidyut Jammwal’s IB 71

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Vidyut Jamwal IB 71, has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the movies and action coming from the side of the actor Vidyut Jammwal and the fans have same level of expectation with his upcoming thriller too.

Having said that keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Diwakar Dhyani has been roped in for this upcoming thriller movie IB 71. Yes you heard right, actor Diwakar Dhyani who is known for his appearances in movies like Gunday, Sarkar and web series like Undekhi and Jeet Ki Zid is now all set to be seen in this upcoming action thriller IB 71 which has Vidyut Jammwal in the leading role.

ALSO READ – (Sad! Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s wife and actor Geeta Basra has contracted Covid 19)

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what he has to offer in this upcoming movie. The film will mark Vidyut’s foray into production with his banner Action Hero Films. Reliance Entertainment will co-produce the film.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Wow! Check out Aryan Khan chilling with his friends in this rare throwback video)



