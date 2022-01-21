Wow! Check out Aryan Khan chilling with his friends in this rare throwback video

MUMBAI: A rare video of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been going viral on social media. A fan has posted a throwback video of Aryan on his fan page. In the video, Aryan was seen partying along with his friends.

Also read: Shocking Revelation! SRK’s son Aryan Khan was booked for POSSESSION of drugs, not consumption, claimed ASG Anil Singh

Check it out:

Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case early in October. Several court hearings, lots of drama, and 26 long days in custody later, the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 28. He finally walked out of jail on October 30, just in time for his father's birthday.

It was reported that after getting bail from the court, the star kid has become very reserved. He avoids going out for parties or meeting his friends. A close family friend revealed to a news portal that Aryan keeps to himself after getting bail and spends most of his time in his room. The actor's son has no interest in meeting his friends. SRK, Gauri, and the rest of the family are also reportedly giving him his time and space to get better.

Aryan holds a degree in Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, and Television Production from the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California in the United States. He did his schooling in the United Kingdom and Mumbai. There were rumors that the star kid will soon start his journey in Bollywood under a popular production house.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Heartbreaking! Aryan Khan has house arrested himself after his release from jail, reveals a close source