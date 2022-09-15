Exclusive! Dance Plus judge Punit Pathak shot for the climax scene of Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva is doing very well at the box office collection and now we have got you some exclusive news regarding the climax of the movie.

MUMBAI :Brahmāstra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2022. The movie was conceptualized 10 years back, and finally, it's ready to hit the theatres on the 9th of September 2022.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna.
 

The Bollywood industry is going through a very bad phase as all the movies are failing at the Box office as audiences are unable to connect to the story and content of the movie.

While some blame the boycott culture for it but the real reason is that there is no content or story to it but seems like Karan Johar‘s Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva is a slight game changer in that.


The movie has opened with a bumper opening and is proving to be a success on Box office but the audience feels that it’s too early to predict it as the budget of the movie is too high.

Since the movie was released they have been speculations that Ranveer and Deepika would be in part two and the character “DEV” that was shown in the climax was Ranveer Singh.

But now as per sources, Tellychakkar has exclusively got to know that the climax scene was shot by Punit Pathak no actor has yet been finalised for the movie.

We have also got to know that Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev is still at the scripting level and the casting hasn’t been finalized yet.
 

 But the fans have already speculated that they have seen Deepika Padukone in the movie and that in part two she would be essaying the character of Amruta and Dev would be played by Ranveer Singh though there is no confirmation.


Ayan recently in while interacting with the media, did mention that Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev will release in December 2024.


The movie has already created a lot of buzz on social media and has been declared a super hit movie at the box office.
 

What do you think is Deepika and Ranveer a part of Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev?
 

Do let us know in the comments below.
 

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar


Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 19:27

