Exclusive! Delnaaz Irani shares what team Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey star does in her free time reveals her plans for Valentine's Day and says she would love to work with again Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar

MUMBAI : Delnaaz Irani is a well-known actress in the world of entertainment. She is one of the few actresses who has worked in television, Bollywood, OTT, and theatre. She is a complete all-rounder and has been a successful part of Bollywood films

Delnaaz also participated in India’s most successful reality show Bigg Boss 6, where she was extremely popular. The actress played the show with grace and entertained the audience.

Currently, she is seen in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, where she essays the role of Kiran (Goli Bua), and fans are loving her role

Whom is she closest to on the sets of the show, and when the team gets any free time, what do they do?

The entire cast and crew of the show is like Hum Saath Saath Hain family. There is no groupism on sets. The chemistry that people are liking, I think it just goes to show. The beauty of this family comes around on screen as well as offscreen because we really bond well with each other. This becomes very easy when there is positivity. I have known a few people even before I signed the show like Mehul, Paintal Ji , and Rajiv Kumar.

We get along like a house on fire and love each other unconditionally. Along with this, the ladies of the show bond really well with each other like Yamini Singh, Nishigandha Wad, and others. We bond over food and language, like Yesha, Manan, and Mehul, we all talk in Gujarati. Mehul runs a food business so he gets a lot of food on the set like cake or some snacks, therefore the food keeps rolling on the sets. Manan plays the guitar and sings very well, Anuj( Yug) plays the mouth organ. Also when having free time, we jam to music sessions and make a lot of reels on Instagram.

The web world is doing so well. Are you open to doing any web series, and if yes, what kind of role would you like to play?

Yes, I would love to do web series, and I have already done one web show where I played the mother to Ashnoor Kaur. It was titled “Pari Hun Main.” I was offered a web show at the same time as I was offered Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey but I picked TV over the web because it had been a long time since I had signed a show on television so I made my choice. With this show, I haven’t made any mistakes, and of course, I am open to doing web, which is a very interesting medium. I would love to do a show if something interesting comes my way.

Valentine's Day is just a few days away, so what are your plans for that day?

We don’t have any plans as I would be shooting and Percy will be working but we would be planning a nice dinner. For us, every day is Valentine's Day because when you are together and understand each other, you are soulmates. You don’t need one day to celebrate love. Any day, we can just go and celebrate the feeling of love. So I don’t think Valentine's Day will be anything special.

What is your dream role/ character from Bollywood?

I would love to do the role of Sridevi from the movie Chaal Baaz.

A dream director and actor you would want to work with?

It would have to be Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan again. I would love to work with them someday post Kal Ho Naa Ho.

