Exclusive! Dosti Anokhi and Parshuram actress Nikky Sharma roped in for movie titled Sajan Re

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms in terms of movies and OTT series. Now, keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, we are back with the same.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Nikki Sharma will be seen in the upcoming movie Devendra Supekar. Yes, you heard right. Actress Nikki Sharma who was seen and loved in the projects Dosti Anokhi and Parshuram is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Sajan Re directed by Devenedra supekar and produced by Dilendraa Soni.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actress is still awaited, but we look forward to what different she has to offer with this movie.

