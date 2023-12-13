Exclusive! Dosti Anokhi and Parshuram actress Nikky Sharma roped in for movie titled Sajan Re

Actress Nikki Sharma who was seen and loved in the projects Dosti Anokhi and Parshuram is now al all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Sajan Re
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 18:14
movie_image: 
Nikki

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms in terms of movies and OTT series. Now, keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, we are back with the same. 

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Nikki Sharma will be seen in the upcoming movie Devendra Supekar. Yes, you heard right. Actress Nikki Sharma who was seen and loved in the projects Dosti Anokhi and Parshuram is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Sajan Re directed by Devenedra supekar and produced by Dilendraa Soni.

Also read –Shocking! Sasural Simar Ka actress Nikki Sharma's friends concerned after her cryptic note on social media

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actress is still awaited, but we look forward to what different she has to offer with this movie.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

Also read - KYA BAAT HAI! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti actress Nikki Sharma's throwback audition video will take you by surprise

