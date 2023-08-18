KYA BAAT HAI! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti actress Nikki Sharma's throwback audition video will take you by surprise

MUMBAI: Actress Nikki Sharma is presently portraying the lead role of Shakti in Zee TV's show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti.

The diva is paired opposite TV hottie Arjun Bijlani and the viewers are in love with their amazing on-screen pairing.

Arjun and Nikki have come together for the first time for a show and their fresh new jodi is being loved by the fans.

Before rising to fame with Shiv Shakti, Nikki has done a lot of work in various TV shows and also on OTT.

She is known for her shows like Mind The Malhotras, Brahmarakshas - Jaag Utha Shaitaan and Dahleez.

With her character Shakti Sharma, Nikki has managed to wow the viewers with her fine acting chops.

Well, we came across a throwback video of Nikki which is of one of her auditions.

The actress has simply nailed the scene that she has performed.

The video proves that Nikki was always born to be an actress.

Take a look:

Nikki has definitely an inborn talent of being in front of the camera and she definitely has a long way to go in her career.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya - Shiv Shakti also stars Nimisha Vakharia, Parineeta Borthakur, Gaurav Wadhwa, Sandeep Sachdeva, Ssumeir Parischa, and Sanjay Swaraj among others.

The show is bankrolled by Prateek Sharma under Studio LSD Private Limited.

