KYA BAAT HAI! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti actress Nikki Sharma's throwback audition video will take you by surprise

Nikki Sharma has simply nailed the scene that she has performed. The video proves that Nikki was always born to be an actress.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 15:02
Nikki Sharma

MUMBAI: Actress Nikki Sharma is presently portraying the lead role of Shakti in Zee TV's show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. 

The diva is paired opposite TV hottie Arjun Bijlani and the viewers are in love with their amazing on-screen pairing. 

Arjun and Nikki have come together for the first time for a show and their fresh new jodi is being loved by the fans. 

Before rising to fame with Shiv Shakti, Nikki has done a lot of work in various TV shows and also on OTT. 

She is known for her shows like Mind The Malhotras, Brahmarakshas - Jaag Utha Shaitaan and Dahleez. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani and Parineeta Borthakur open up on the current track of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti and the major shocking twist

With her character Shakti Sharma, Nikki has managed to wow the viewers with her fine acting chops. 

Well, we came across a throwback video of Nikki which is of one of her auditions. 

The actress has simply nailed the scene that she has performed.

The video proves that Nikki was always born to be an actress.

Take a look:

Nikki has definitely an inborn talent of being in front of the camera and she definitely has a long way to go in her career. 

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya - Shiv Shakti also stars Nimisha Vakharia, Parineeta Borthakur, Gaurav Wadhwa, Sandeep Sachdeva, Ssumeir Parischa, and Sanjay Swaraj among others. 

The show is bankrolled by Prateek Sharma under Studio LSD Private Limited.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti! Exclusive! Shakti brings proof to expose Mandira in front of everyone

Nimisha Vakharia Parineeta Borthakur Gaurav Wadhwa sandeep sachdeva Ssumeir Parischa Sanjay Swaraj Nikki Sharma Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Arjun Bijlani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 15:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: High Drama! Dimpy irked as Baa gets help from the family
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
KYA BAAT HAI! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti actress Nikki Sharma's throwback audition video will take you by surprise
MUMBAI: Actress Nikki Sharma is presently portraying the lead role of Shakti in Zee TV's show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya:...
Exclusive! Chhoti Sarrdaarni fame Arpita Sethia to enter Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Chahtein!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the world of television.The Star Plus' popular...
Anupamaa: Power! Anupama stops Barkha from making the wrong move against Romil
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Tujhse Hai Raabta fame Asma Badar to enter Star Plus’s Imlie!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the world of television.Imlie is one of the top...
BREAKING! Adah Sharma buys the flat Sushant Singh Rajput stayed in
MUMBAI: Adah Sharma, who has been in the industry for the past many years, gave a blockbuster film like The Kerala...
Recent Stories
Adah Sharma
BREAKING! Adah Sharma buys the flat Sushant Singh Rajput stayed in
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arpita Sethia
Exclusive! Chhoti Sarrdaarni fame Arpita Sethia to enter Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Chahtein!
Ashwin
Exclusive! “Both of them are doing an excellent job playing their characters”, Ashwin K Verma up about whose chemistry he likes opposite Rupali, and Rupali Ganguly reveals how Ashwin supports her more!
Viraj Kapoor
EXCLUSIVE! Viraj Kapoor reveals why he is not finding difficult to play Romil's character in Anupamaa, shares about working with the cast, says, ''The vibe on the set is amazing and everyone gave me a warm welcome on my first day at work''
Romiit
Exclusive! “It's a very emotional moment because I have been wanting to work with Rajan Sir since a very, very long time”, Romiit Raaj aka Bobby of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, opens up on working with Rajan Shahi and DKP Productions
Akshita Mudgal
EXCLUSIVE! Akshita Mudgal on her views on the content of Tulsi Dhaam Ke Laddu Gopal: “We are sure that it is going to work as the content is quite different and I am honoured to present such a show”
Shivangi
OMG! This on-screen jodi takes over Shivangi and Mohsin aka Shivin on the most popular Jodi charts chosen by the audience