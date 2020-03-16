Exclusive! “Every day I was learning something new with this character” Shivaleeka Oberoi on her movie Khuda Hafiz chapter 2

MUMBAI: Shivaleeka Oberoi has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actors and getting all the love from the fans. Shivaleeka Oberoi is now all set to be seen in an upcoming action thriller titled Khuda Hafiz chapter 2 which also has Vidyut Jammwal in the leading role.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar Shivaleeka Oberoi spoke in detail about her character Nargis in the movie and on shooting experience with Vidyut Jammwal.

Shivaleeka Oberoi on her character Nargis

Shivaleeka Oberoi revealed Nargis is one such character which has given a lot to her as an actor, everyday she was doing something new and she was discovering something new about herself. Everytime this character has brought something new to her as an actor.

Shivaleeka Oberoi on working with Vidyut Jammwal

Shivaleeka Oberoi revealed it was a great experience collaborating with Vidyut Jammwal and the chemistry has been same like Sameer and Nargis on the set, she said they both helped and guided each other throughout the process of shooting.

Shivaleeka Oberoi on taking character Nargis back with her

Shivaleeka Oberoi revealed it was not at all an easy job to switch on and switch off with the character Nargis, Nargis will always remain close to her and he has kept character Nargis exclusively for the movie Khuda Hafiz. But as an actor she is looking forward to pushing herself for different types of characters and now she feels that she can do intense roles much better.

What are your views on the actress Shivaleeka Oberoi and how excited are you for the movie Khuda Hafiz, do let us know in the comments section below.

Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 is all set to hit the big screens on 8th July.

