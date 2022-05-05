Exclusive! Fan and Rockstar actor Deepak Kalra all set to be seen in the Hindi remake of Thadam

Deepak Kalra, who is known for his acting contribution in projects like Fan and Rockstar, is now all set to be seen in the Hindi remake of Thadam, which has Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the leading roles.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 20:04
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Fan and Rockstar actor Deepak Kalra is all set to be seen in the Hindi remake of Thadam

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with explosive news from the entertainment industry.

As we all know, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are all set to be seen in the official Hindi remake of the South movie titled Thadam. Now, Tellychakkar has some exclusive information with regard to the upcoming project.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Deepak Kalra is all set to be seen in the movie. Yes, you heard right. Deepak Kalra, who is known for his acting contribution in movies like Rockstar and Fan, is now all set to be seen in the official remake of the movie Thadam.

ALSO READ – (Must read! Fardeen Khan opens up about the tough time when he had to take support from his father, says he never deserved ‘Best Debut’ award)

It is said that the actor will be seen playing the best friend of Aditya Roy Kapoor. No doubt it will be a treat to watch him in this upcoming movie.

The movie has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced, and fans are eagerly looking forward to Aditya Roy Kapoor's never seen before avatar.

How excited are you about this information? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (OMG! Here is WHY Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ lands in legal trouble, read to know more)

Aditya Roy Kapoor Mrunal Thakur Jersey Deepak Kalra fan Rockstar Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 20:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Dev's dead body to be uncovered? Rudraksh and Preesha to get caught?
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Abhimanyu's Sehrabandi rasam shall leave not just Birlas' but all of you teary eyed in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Exclusive! Fan and Rockstar actor Deepak Kalra all set to be seen in the Hindi remake of Thadam
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Akshu and Abhi spell LOVE bold and clear with this Aww-dorable moment; pictures inside
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
FANS PERSPECTIVE! Netizens ask 'Ghodi ke paise nahi hai?' after Kartik choosing camel and now Abhimanyu choosing bike for Baraat in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Spy Bahu: MAJOR DRAMA! Alisha gets jealous as Sejal and Yohan share a romantic moment
MUMBAI: 'Spy Bahu', which airs on Colors, is filled with suspense, drama, and thrill. Sejal is shown as a naive girl,...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Fan and Rockstar actor Deepak Kalra is all set to be seen in the Hindi remake of Thadam
Exclusive! Fan and Rockstar actor Deepak Kalra all set to be seen in the Hindi remake of Thadam
Latest Video