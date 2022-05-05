Exclusive! Fan and Rockstar actor Deepak Kalra all set to be seen in the Hindi remake of Thadam

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with explosive news from the entertainment industry.

As we all know, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are all set to be seen in the official Hindi remake of the South movie titled Thadam. Now, Tellychakkar has some exclusive information with regard to the upcoming project.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Deepak Kalra is all set to be seen in the movie. Yes, you heard right. Deepak Kalra, who is known for his acting contribution in movies like Rockstar and Fan, is now all set to be seen in the official remake of the movie Thadam.

ALSO READ – (Must read! Fardeen Khan opens up about the tough time when he had to take support from his father, says he never deserved ‘Best Debut’ award)

It is said that the actor will be seen playing the best friend of Aditya Roy Kapoor. No doubt it will be a treat to watch him in this upcoming movie.

The movie has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced, and fans are eagerly looking forward to Aditya Roy Kapoor's never seen before avatar.

How excited are you about this information? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (OMG! Here is WHY Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ lands in legal trouble, read to know more)