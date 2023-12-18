Exclusive! Fatima Sana Shaikh roped in for a movie titled Nyay - God of Sin

MUMBAI: We have seen and loved the actress Fatima Sana Shaikh in her movies, over the time with her movies and her contribution, she has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans who always looks forward to the new posts of the actress, and now to treat the readers with some great news, we are back with another piece of exclusive news from the movie world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in the new movie titled Nyay, yes you heard right actress Fatima Sana Shaikh who has been ruling the hearts with her charm and her acting in different movies and till today known as the Dangal star is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Nyay – God of Sin which will be directed by Nitya Mehra.

Well the movie will also have Arjun Mathur, Raghubir Yadav and Rajesh Sharma, also the detailed information on the character played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actress has to play in the movie.

