Exclusive! Fighter actor Chandra Shekhar calls the cast ‘Highly professional’ when asked about his experience, more deets inside

MUMBAI: The action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are really excited about the movie and could not wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time.

The hype was all-time-high and now the movie has finally released and the audience are all praises for the movie and the performances. The movie is trending now on social media and the audience are really loving the action movie.

Tellychakkar got in touch with actor Chandra Shekhar for an exclusive conversation and got some interesting insights when we asked him about the audience response, his character and much more.

Audience response for his character

On this, Chandra Shekhar said that the movie is receiving good reviews and is even being praised by movie critics. Everyone is giving a good response for the character as well and the audience is even clicking pictures and sending it to him which is making him very happy.

Tell us about your character?

On this, Chandra Shekhar shed light upon his character and said that he is playing a double agent and while the first half he is mystery person, appearing negative as he seems to be carrying operations for both India and Pakistan but in the final moment helps India win.

Experience working with the cast

On this, Chandra Shekhar said that it was an amazing experience as the cast was highly professional, doing what they want to do and high command over their medium as in what they want to show to their audiences.

