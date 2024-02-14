Exclusive! Fighter actor Rishabh Sawhney on his desired genre, “…would love to do a comedy movie”

MUMBAI: The action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are really excited about the movie and could not wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time.

The trailer of the movie showcased action, thriller, patriotism, emotions and sizzling hot romance, meaning that it was a complete package and therefore, the audience was eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

The movie is finally out in theatres and it’s getting some amazing responses from the audience.

Now we got in touch with Rishabh Sawhney who plays the negative lead in the movie. We talked to Rishabh Sawhney who had some interesting insights to share when asked about Siddharth Anand’s way of presenting villains, parameters before choosing a character and much more.

We have seen and loved John in Pathaan and now you in Fighter, What do you think about the way Siddharth Anand presents its villains?

To this, Rishabh Sawhney said that Siddharth Anand is a genius in that matter be it Pathaan, War or Fighter as Siddharth Anand designs the body language, looks, the way the characters talks and everything like that. Rishabh Sawhney revealed that they spoke about the eyes, the specs, the hair and every other aspect of the character’s look and feel. He revealed that he gave 5-6 look tests and ended up with the look that we get to see in the movie.

Now that maximum people saw you in Fighter, all eyes are on you, so now what will your selection process of script and roles?

To this, Rishabh Sawhney said that he will follow the same parameter that he has been following till now and will focus on two points - the story should be good and his character actually have an impact. Rishabh revealed that he would definitely love to do bigger projects and has no problem in doing another negative role but it should be of this (Fighter character) stature.

What’s a genre you like to work in?

To this, Rishabh Sawhney said that on a personal note he would love to do a comedy movie, something in the comedy genre as it will be different from Azhar’s character. Rishabh expressed that he believes he is good with comedy.

