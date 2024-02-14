Exclusive! Fighter actor Rishabh Sawhney on his desired genre, “…would love to do a comedy movie”

Now we got in touch with Rishabh Sawhney who plays the negative lead in the movie. We talked to Rishabh Sawhney who had some interesting insights to share when asked about Siddharth Anand’s way of presenting villains, parameters before choosing a character and much more.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 20:42
movie_image: 
Rishabh

MUMBAI: The action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are really excited about the movie and could not wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time.

Also read - Box office! Fighter falls flat on Tuesday, here are the collections of the movie

The trailer of the movie showcased action, thriller, patriotism, emotions and sizzling hot romance, meaning that it was a complete package and therefore, the audience was eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

The movie is finally out in theatres and it’s getting some amazing responses from the audience.

Now we got in touch with Rishabh Sawhney who plays the negative lead in the movie. We talked to Rishabh Sawhney who had some interesting insights to share when asked about Siddharth Anand’s way of presenting villains, parameters before choosing a character and much more.

We have seen and loved John in Pathaan and now you in Fighter, What do you think about the way Siddharth Anand presents its villains?

To this, Rishabh Sawhney said that Siddharth Anand is a genius in that matter be it Pathaan, War or Fighter as Siddharth Anand designs the body language, looks, the way the characters talks and everything like that. Rishabh Sawhney revealed that they spoke about the eyes, the specs, the hair and every other aspect of the character’s look and feel. He revealed that he gave 5-6 look tests and ended up with the look that we get to see in the movie.

Now that maximum people saw you in Fighter, all eyes are on you, so now what will your selection process of script and roles?

To this, Rishabh Sawhney said that he will follow the same parameter that he has been following till now and will focus on two points  - the story should be good and his character actually have an impact. Rishabh revealed that he would definitely love to do bigger projects and has no problem in doing another negative role but it should be of this (Fighter character) stature.

What’s a genre you like to work in?

To this, Rishabh Sawhney said that on a personal note he would love to do a comedy movie, something in the comedy genre as it will be different from Azhar’s character. Rishabh expressed that he believes he is good with comedy.

Also read -Whoa! Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter to have a sequel? Director Siddharth Anand to drops a big hint

This was our conversation with Rishabh Sawhney. Tell us what you feel about the movie and Rishabh, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Rishabh Sawhney Fighter Hrithik Roshan Deepika Padukone Anil Kapoor Karan Singh Grover Sanjeeda Sheikh aerial action Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 20:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Musical Mayhem as Bobby Hopes for Intimacy, Mrunal Torn Between Love and Deceit
MUMBAI: In Star Plus' dramatic saga, "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si," musical melodies intertwine with tumultuous emotions....
Exclusive! Fighter actor Rishabh Sawhney on his desired genre, “…would love to do a comedy movie”
MUMBAI: The action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Lovely! It’s the right moment for Vandana to confess her feelings to Kunal
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Dance Plus Pro : Shocking! Vartika Jha reveals the shocking thing that master Rahul Shetty did while rehearsing with Nora Fatehi
MUMBAI : Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants...
Exclusive! Garima Jain talks about a major difference between TV and OTT, “…in case of OTT, it’s very relatable, day-to-day, nothing loud but very basic…”
MUMBAI : Popular Indian actress Garima Jain has ruled over a million hearts over the years with her acting skills....
Exclusive! "This character was something different on papers, it has been improvised many times" Shashvat Seth on his character in Aarya Antim Vaar
MUMBAI : Series Aarya Antim Vaar is getting some fantastic response from the fans and audience, the show that has...
Recent Stories
Rishabh
Exclusive! Fighter actor Rishabh Sawhney on his desired genre, “…would love to do a comedy movie”
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Must Read! Box office clash on Valentine it is Shahid Kapoor vs Shahid Kapoor
Malavika
Wow! Malavika Mohanan looking super hot in this new photoshoot setting the tone right for Valentine
Ananya
Kya Baat Hai! Rumored love birds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have a secret Valentine’s Day celebration already?
1
OMG! Jaya Prada lands in legal trouble as Rampur court orders her arrest for failing to appear in court for the 7th time
Besharam
Trolled! Netizens trolls actress Zareen Khan addressing as 'Besharam' for her dressing in this new video
Madhubala
Madhubala birth Anniversary: Must Read! 7 lesser known facts about the Beautiful actress