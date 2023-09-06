Exclusive! Gadar 2 vs Animal vs OMG 2; is a three-way clash a good thing for the industry? Here's what film business expert has to say

Akshay Kumar starrer Gadar 2, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, and Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 are all set to clash at the box office on 11th August 2023. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 13:23
movie_image: 
Gadar 2

MUMBAI:   This morning, we woke up with the news that Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 (Oh My God 2) will release on 11th August 2023. Now, on 11th August 2023, already two biggies are slated to release Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. There have been reports that Animal might get postponed, however, there’s no official announcement about it.

While we have seen two biggies clashing at the box office, it very rarely happens that three big films release on the same day. TellyChakkar spoke to producer and film business expert, Girish Johar about the clash. He said, “The three-way clash is not a good idea.”

Also Read: Must Read! OMG 2 gets a new release date and Animal gets postponed

“All three films are top lining big stars, one has Ranbir, other has Sunny, and third one has Akshay Kumar. Though Akshay is in a special appearance or an extended cameo, I don’t exactly know about it. But, taking it on face value all three are big stars and it’s a long Independence Day weekend. However, this is not good for the industry because we are anyway struggling for new releases coming to the box office. So, now, there’s a window where two releases are already there and the third one has been announced today. Audiences are very sceptical for which film to go because of the higher ticket prices. It will definitely be a division at the box office,” he added,

Which movie are you excited for, Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Animal? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Must Read! Before Gadar, these classic Hindi films were re-released and here’s how they performed at the box office

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Gadar 2 Animal OMG 2 Akshay Kumar Sunny Deol Girish Johar Ranbir Kapoor
