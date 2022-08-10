Exclusive! Garmi actor Puneet Singh to be seen in Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi starrer Ghamasaan

MUMBAI :A few days ago, Jio Studios announced many films and web series. Well, they have 100 upcoming titles lined up, and many talented actors will be seen in those projects. One of the movies that were announced was Ghamasaan starring Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi, and the former also grabbed everyone’s attention with his dacoit avatar.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront in getting exclusive news from the world of entertainment, and we have an interesting update about Ghamasaan. We have come to know that actor Puneet Singh will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie.

Puneet is recently busy garnering praises for his performance in the web series Garmi which started streaming on Sony LIV a few days ago. The actor plays the role of an antagonist in the series and the show is getting a good response.

Garmi is created by Tigmanshu Dhulia and even Ghamasaan is helmed by the filmmaker. So, it looks like Puneet surely impressed Dhulia with his performance in Garmi, so that’s why he got another chance to work with the director.

Talking about Ghamasaan, the movie is reportedly based on the life Shiv Kumar aka Dadua Dacoit. Dhulia is known for his rugged and rustic movies, so, the expectations from Ghamasaan are also quite high.

