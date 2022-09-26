Exclusive! Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami's funny stories will leave you in splits

MUMBAI:Drashti Dhami is a very successful and popular name in the world of the entertainment business and she has a massive fan following.

She debuted in the serial Dill Mill Gayye but she rose to fame with her performance in the serial Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon

The actress was also part of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, where she emerged as the winner of the show.

In the other hand, Gulshan featured in Rohan Sippy's Abhishek Bachchan-Bipasha Basu starrer "Dum Maaro Dum", which released on June 22, 2011. Over the years, he has made a mark with his acting skills in films such as "That Girl In Yellow Boots", "Shaitan", "Hunterr", "A Death In The Gunj", "Footfairy" and "Unpaused".

Tellychakkar got in touch with Drashti and Gulshan where we got candid in the segment ‘Let’s Get Weirdo’.

A body part you wouldn't mind losing?

Drashti - My toe. I have ugly feet.

Gulshan - My butt because I don't like it so much. I'll probably get implants someday.

What is the dumbest way that you've got hurt?

Drashti - During breakfast, I was on my phone and my friends called me. So when I turned I banged into a marble pillar.

Gulshan - So there's a trick for lifting a cricket bat in Rajnikanth style. I've hurt myself a lot if you can understand where. Even after getting hurt i didn't stop. Sometimes i would get hurt, sometimes i would be successful.

Which fictional character would be too boring if you meet in real life?

Gulshan - Chucha (from Fukrey). I would tell him to just stop talking and go away. I mean it's a wonderfully entertaining character but in real life it might be quite annoying.

What is the wort purchase that you have ever made?

Drashti - I love all my purchases.

Gulshan - Lots but mostly shoes. I got some pairs of shoes for which I got really excited. I'm a sneaker collector. It's a disease. So sometimes i buy it and then I think to myself why did I buy it. Some of them are quite expensive so this happens to me a lot.

If you could change your co-star's name, what would be that new name?

Drashti - Gulfam Hassan or Gullu. I want to give you a cute name and not a weird name.

Gulshan - i think, ACP Pradyuman.

What is that one thing that was a compliment to you but sounded like an insult?

Gulshan - When somebody goes to my co-star and says that he/she has done a great job and I'm standing right there. It's a compliment to that person and an insult to me.

What's your biggest screw-up in the kitchen?

Gulshan - I've done this a lot of times that I've cracked an egg and threw the inside of it and kept the shell instead.

Drashti - I'm a very good cook actually.

Gulshan - Hey I am also a good cook. You should try my egg shells someday.

Who is the messiest person that you guys know of?

Gulshan - Me.

Drashti - Alright it's him.

Gulshan - At least point out at your husband.

Drashti - Oh yes! He's very messy. He'll open the cupboards and won't close it back.

If you had to ask the world a weird question, what would it be?

Gulshan - World, what weird question should I ask? I mean technically it is a question. Now it's Drashti's turn.

Drashti - What came first, egg or chicken?

Now as for the movie in which you can see Gulshan and Drashti together, it is an amazing movie with an intriguing story and the actors have given their best performance.

