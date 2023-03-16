Exclusive! Here's how Suniel Shetty convinced Akshay Kumar for Hera Pheri 3

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Suniel Shetty spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Hera Pheri 3 and revealed how Akshay Kumar became the part of the movie once again after the controversies.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 03/16/2023 - 19:46
Exclusive! Here is house Suniel Shetty convinced Akshay Kumar for Hera Pheri 3

MUMNAI:Actor Suniel Shetty is all set to be seen in the upcoming web series titled Hunter for Amazon Mini TV and during the exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar the actor not only spoke in detail about the web series but also with regards to his one of the most talked about upcoming project Hera Pheri 3.

Suniel Shetty said that it was a small conflict between the director and the producer which happens and it is normal thing, but everything is sorted now and Akshay Kumar is a very good friend of his, he added that he and Akshay Kumar started their journey together and there was no need of convincing him, he is already sweet person and Suniel Shetty says even he and the entire team is really very happy that he is back with the movie Hera Pheri 3.

The actor also gave the confirmation that the title of the movie will not be Her Pheri 3 but it will be Hera Pheri 4.

Note doubt we cannot imagine any other actor playing Raju in the franchise of Hera Pheri and we are indeed very excited to see the trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal once again in this upcoming sequel.   

What are your views on actor Akshay Kumar getting back with the movie and on the statement of the actor Suniel Shetty, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

