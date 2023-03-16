Exclusive! Here's how Suniel Shetty convinced Akshay Kumar for Hera Pheri 3

MUMNAI:Actor Suniel Shetty is all set to be seen in the upcoming web series titled Hunter for Amazon Mini TV and during the exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar the actor not only spoke in detail about the web series but also with regards to his one of the most talked about upcoming project Hera Pheri 3.

Suniel Shetty said that it was a small conflict between the director and the producer which happens and it is normal thing, but everything is sorted now and Akshay Kumar is a very good friend of his, he added that he and Akshay Kumar started their journey together and there was no need of convincing him, he is already sweet person and Suniel Shetty says even he and the entire team is really very happy that he is back with the movie Hera Pheri 3.

The actor also gave the confirmation that the title of the movie will not be Her Pheri 3 but it will be Hera Pheri 4.

Note doubt we cannot imagine any other actor playing Raju in the franchise of Hera Pheri and we are indeed very excited to see the trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal once again in this upcoming sequel.

