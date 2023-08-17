Exclusive! This is how Rajkummar Rao reacted when Dulquer Salmaan revealed about his movie, King of Kotha

During a recent media interaction, actor Dulquer Salmaan revealed about the hilarious reaction of Rajkummar Rao, when he spoke to him about his upcoming movie, King of Kotha.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 19:44
movie_image: 
Rajkumar Rao

MUMBAI: Actor Dulquer Salmaan has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution. He is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have. The actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled King of Kotha.

The trailer of the movie King of Kotha is getting lot of love from the fans all over the internet. During a  recent media interaction and the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai, actor Dulquer Salmaan went candid and revealed the reaction of actor Rajkummar Rao when he told him about his movie, King of Kotha.

Also read – Hotness alert! Here are the times Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur grabbed our attention with her hot looks

The actor said, Rajkummar Rao thought he would be doing the movie based on the red light area in Mumbai, hearing the title of Kotha. But, the actor corrected him that it's not it and that his movie King of Kotha is based on the fictional, lawless city with the same name.

Indeed, it was the hilarious reaction coming from the side of the actor Rajkummar Rao. Now, we are going to witness this amazing pair of Dulquer Salmaan and Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming OTT series titled Guns and Gulaabs, which will stream on Netflix from 18th August.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ –Wow! Check out the runtime of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

 
 

Dulquer Salmaan DULQUER SALMAAN FANS king of kotha Netflix Guns and Gulaabs Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 19:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Did you know how Rajan Shahi came up with the title of his new show Baatein Kuch Anakhee Si? Read to Find out!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Star Plus is currently...
Must Read! Here is why Alia Bhatt did not promote her Hollywood film Heart of Stone
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt recently made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone starring, The Wonder woman Gal Gadot, the film...
Wow! Ruhi Singh’s London trip is all about Fun, have a look
MUMBAI: Ruhi Singh has been an internet sensation in recent years. Along with her acting the actress is known for her...
Holiday Diaries! Kubra Sait shares glimpses from her holiday, and she is looking hot
MUMBAI: Kubra Sait who has worked in the films like Sultan, Ready and city of life and was seen as Kukoo on the famous...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Check out Aishwarya Sharma's befitting reply to Soundous Moufakir when she accused her that she gets saved because of luck
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Hot! Actress Tridha Choudhury takes the level of hotness a notch higher with these clicks
MUMBAI: Tridha Choudhury who has worked in web series like Aashram, The Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty, Bandish...
Recent Stories
Karol Bagh
Exclusive! 12/24 Karol Bagh actress Smriti Kalra joins Karan Patel for the movie Daranchhu
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karol Bagh
Exclusive! 12/24 Karol Bagh actress Smriti Kalra joins Karan Patel for the movie Daranchhu
Welcome 3
Audience perspective! “Are they going the Race 3 way” netizens reacts on the cast of Welcome 3
Jawan
Wow! Check out the runtime of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan
Simrat
Hotness alert! Here are the times Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur grabbed our attention with her hot looks
Kiara Advani
WOAH! Kiara Advani steps out without makeup; here’s what netizens have to say about her no makeup avatar
Akshay Kumar
WOW! Akshay Kumar promotes Gadar 2 along with OMG 2; tweets ‘#OhMyGadar'