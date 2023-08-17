Exclusive! This is how Rajkummar Rao reacted when Dulquer Salmaan revealed about his movie, King of Kotha

MUMBAI: Actor Dulquer Salmaan has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution. He is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have. The actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled King of Kotha.

The trailer of the movie King of Kotha is getting lot of love from the fans all over the internet. During a recent media interaction and the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai, actor Dulquer Salmaan went candid and revealed the reaction of actor Rajkummar Rao when he told him about his movie, King of Kotha.

Also read – Hotness alert! Here are the times Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur grabbed our attention with her hot looks

The actor said, Rajkummar Rao thought he would be doing the movie based on the red light area in Mumbai, hearing the title of Kotha. But, the actor corrected him that it's not it and that his movie King of Kotha is based on the fictional, lawless city with the same name.

Indeed, it was the hilarious reaction coming from the side of the actor Rajkummar Rao. Now, we are going to witness this amazing pair of Dulquer Salmaan and Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming OTT series titled Guns and Gulaabs, which will stream on Netflix from 18th August.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ –Wow! Check out the runtime of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan



