Exclusive! I am really looking forward to playing a negative character: Ishita Dutta

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, this is what Ishita Dutta had to say on her acting journey and on the type of characters she looks forward to.
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Ishita Dutta is one of the most loved actresses we have in the industry. Over time, we have seen some amazing characters of hers in different projects that have indeed received a great response from fans. 

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, this is what she had to say on her acting journey and the types of characters she looks forward to doing. 

Ishita Dutta on her acting journey 

Ishita Dutta says that it has been a great journey as an actor. She has been very lucky and fortunate to have been a part of some of the best work. She has collaborated with some of the most talented people in the industry. It has been a great 10 years for her, and in the future also, she is looking forward to delivering good projects. 

Ishita Dutta on the types of characters she looks forward to 

Ishita Dutta reveals that she is eagerly looking forward to playing a negative character. She has been waiting for it for a long time now as it is completely different from what she is in real life.

Ishita Dutta on her ongoing mantra in life 

Ishita Dutta said her family keeps her going in life. The actress says that everyone has their own set of challenges and ups and downs in life, but mental peace is very important in life. Her family is her greatest support. 

No doubt it is always a treat to watch Ishita Dutta in her projects. 

About Author

