Wow! Shah Rukh Khan looks completely unrecognisable in the teaser of upcoming action thriller, Jawan

The upcoming movie of Shah Rukh Khan titled Jawan has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. Here is the teaser of the movie.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 14:46
movie_image: 
jawan

MUMBAI: No doubt it has been a long wait for all Shah Rukh Khan fans to see the actor on the big screen. The last time we have seen him on the big screen was in 2018 in the movie Zero.

Ever since, fans have been looking forward to the upcoming projects of the actor, one of which is his collaboration with director Atlee. We have read a lot of news with regard to the upcoming project. It is titled Jawan.

Today, finally, after a long wait, the teaser of the movie is out. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shah Rukh Khan dropped the announcement video of his movie Jawan.

 

ALSO READ – Wow! Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his digital debut; the actor says ‘Kuch kuch hone wala hai’

No doubt we are going to see the actor in a never seen before avatar in this upcoming action thriller. The teaser has some powerful background music along with the actor's evil laugh.

The teaser has indeed increased the excitement level among fans, because they are going to see another shade of the actor. Directed by Atlee, the movie Jawan will hit the big screen on 2 June 2023.

What are your views on this upcoming project of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and how excited are you about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – HILARIOUS - From Kareena Kapoor to Suhana Khan: AWKWARD MOMENTS of celebrities which are sure to tickle your FUNNY BONES!

 

Shah Rukh Khan JAWAN Atlee Nayanthara Pathaan DUNKEE SRK UPCOMING MOVIE Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 14:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Banni Chow Home Delivery is an opportunity to boost my career: Neha Rana
MUMBAI: Neha Rana is not only beautiful but also has a talented personality.Also Read: ...
Huge update! Police deny that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted to his gang's involvement in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder
MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers. Even after firing that...
EXCLUSIVE! Kanupriya Pandit on how things will turn out to be between Ram and Meera in BALH 2: Our equation will change leaps and bounds post the the leap
MUMBAI: Kanupriya Pandit is a renowned actress who has worked in several movies and television shows in her long career...
Super Sexy! From Shehnaaz Gill to Erica Fernandes take a look at the wet looks of theses tv actress
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Television actresses are always looked up as...
Nima Denzongpa: Kya Baat Hai! Virat points out the subtle inequality towards women
MUMBAI: In the show, we see how Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim falls in love with a Marathi guy and uproots her...
EXCLUSIVE! Aashram fame Rajeev Siddhartha to be seen Voot's upcoming show
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of digital. A lot of new web shows are...
Recent Stories
Huge update! Police deny that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted to his gang's involvement in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder
Huge update! Police deny that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted to his gang's involvement in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder
Latest Video