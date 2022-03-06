Wow! Shah Rukh Khan looks completely unrecognisable in the teaser of upcoming action thriller, Jawan

MUMBAI: No doubt it has been a long wait for all Shah Rukh Khan fans to see the actor on the big screen. The last time we have seen him on the big screen was in 2018 in the movie Zero.

Ever since, fans have been looking forward to the upcoming projects of the actor, one of which is his collaboration with director Atlee. We have read a lot of news with regard to the upcoming project. It is titled Jawan.

Today, finally, after a long wait, the teaser of the movie is out. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shah Rukh Khan dropped the announcement video of his movie Jawan.

ALSO READ – Wow! Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his digital debut; the actor says ‘Kuch kuch hone wala hai’

No doubt we are going to see the actor in a never seen before avatar in this upcoming action thriller. The teaser has some powerful background music along with the actor's evil laugh.

The teaser has indeed increased the excitement level among fans, because they are going to see another shade of the actor. Directed by Atlee, the movie Jawan will hit the big screen on 2 June 2023.

What are your views on this upcoming project of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and how excited are you about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – HILARIOUS - From Kareena Kapoor to Suhana Khan: AWKWARD MOMENTS of celebrities which are sure to tickle your FUNNY BONES!