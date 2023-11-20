Exclusive! "I had to take training of Diving as I am performing a skill diver in the movie" Khushali Kumar

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Khushali Kumar spoke in detail about her upcoming movie Starfish and also on her character preparation
Khushali Kumar

MUMBAI : Actress Khushali Kumar is no doubt one of the most loved and major head turners coming from the acting industry, over the time with her sizzling pictures and her contribution, she has created a solid mark in the heart and Minds of the fans, now the actress is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie title Starfish.

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Khushali Kumar spoke in detail about her upcoming movie Starfish and also on her character preparation.

Khushali Kumar on her character in the movie Starfish

Talking about the movie Starfish, Khushali Kumar says that there is a lot which will be shown in the movie, it is an unusual drama with a backdrop of Underwater World and the audience will get never seen before experience, the songs and the love story are the high points of the movie and she will be seen playing commercial skill diver in the movie.

Khushali Kumar on the character preparation

Khushali Kumar says that she will be seen playing the skill diver in the movie and adds the fans will get to see her in a never seen before avatar, the actress says that she has gone through the training for diving, it was quite a challenge but it was the fun and the same time, she adds.

Also read-Hawwt! Here are times actress Sidhika Sharma raised temperature with her hot looks

Khushali Kumar on her Chemistry with the lead actor Eahan Bhat in the movie

Kushal Kumar says that she has worked with the actor Ehan Bhat in music videos and she is a good friend of the actor, so it was a good bond much before the set of the movie Starfish, and they would share a good friendship because of which there was a comfort zone and it was a good game of action and reaction during the shoot. She adds, It is the bond which is coming live on the screen.

Indeed the trailer of the movie is looking beautiful and we are waiting for the movie Starfish which is all set to hit the big screen on 24th November. What are your views on the actress Khushali Kumar and how excited are you for the movie Starfish, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Heartwarming! Check out this wholesome moment between Deepika-Ranveer and Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana and AbRam Khan at the stadium amid the cricket match

 
 
 

