Exclusive! I had to unlearn many things related to martial arts for my character: Vidyut Jammwal on Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2

MUMBAI: Khuda Hafiz Chapter 1, which had an OTT release, was immensely loved by fans all over. Ever since the sequel Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 has been announced, fans are eagerly waiting to see Vidyut Jammwal once again in their favourite character.

There has been a lot of buzz around the movie Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2, and today, finally, the makers have dropped the trailer of the upcoming action thriller.

No doubt the trailer is amazing and it all the elements required for a complete family entertainer with a pinch of action. The trailer was launched at a press conference in Mumbai, which was attended by the cast and director.

Talking about the movie and her character, Shivaleeka Oberoi revealed that it has been a fulfilling journey playing the character of Nargis. Fans will get to see an amazing transformation of her character, which has many layers to it. How she becomes courageous towards the end will be something amazing to see.

On the other hand, director Faruk Kabir revealed that it has always been a collaborative process between Vidyut Jammwal and him because of which they have managed to pull off the franchise. People may have seen Vidyut Jammwal as an action hero, but he wants to explore a different side of the actor that is emotional. That is why he wanted he wanted Vidyut to play this role.

Vidyut Jammwal revealed he had to unlearn many things in terms of martial arts training to perform a common man's character, Sameer, in the movie Khuda Hafiz. Vidyut Jammwal adds that any person who feels for his wife and child will have to see the movie. Talking about his action inspiration, Vidyut Jammwal says that he doesn't want to sound arrogant, but after a certain point, he feels responsible because he is looked up to by millions of people, so he is looking forward to do things better.

No doubt the trailer of Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 is already winning the hearts of fans on social media?

The movie Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 is all set to hit the big screen on 8th July.

