Exclusive! I have been following Huma Qureshi’s work for quite some time: Parambrata Chatterjee on working with her in Mithya

Actor Parambrata Chatterjee in this exclusive interview talks about his upcoming web series Mithya. The actor talks about the response he has been getting for the trailer, his character in the web series, and the experience of working with Huma Qureshi.

Tell us about the response you have been getting for the trailer of Mithya

The response has been good so far. It often happens that when you are involved in the project you tend to lose objectivity about it. So, I know everything about this project like what scene is for what. So, being involved with something, you don’t get the same kick out of it as you are watching it again. But it is important how the audiences are liking it. So the audience is really liking the trailer. That's the feedback I have got from the audience.

Tell us about your character in the web series?

Huma Qureshi is play Juhi’s character whereas my character's name is Neil. So they are a married couple where they happened to be teachers of different subjects in a small town. So, something happens to their life, with the entry of the new student which is played by Avantika. So, how the sets of events bring out the inner demons that what Mithya is all about.

How was your experience of working with Huma Qureshi?

I have been following Huma Qureshi’s work for quite some time. I mean, from the very first film she did. I always thought she is very different from the rest. And I always appreciated her works. If there are five or six people in the Hindi cinema with whom I wanted to work with then Huma will be certainly one of them. It is great that we got an opportunity to work together on this show.

