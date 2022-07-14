Exclusive! “I have worked really very hard to remove the tag of star son” Ranbir Kapoor

In his recent media interaction actor Ranbir Kapoor spoke in detail about getting rid of the tag of star son and also on getting a magnum opus like Shamshera

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of the actor Ranbir Kapoor titled Shamshera which also has Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in a leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out. Upcoming period drama is directed by Agneepath Fame Karan Malhotra.

Recently in the recent media interaction Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and director Karan Malhotra spoke in detail about their upcoming movie where actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed that it is mainly the choice of the movie which matters a lot and which has given him a lot of love. It is completely the vision of his director with whom he had collaborated which has helped him in reinventing himself every time for a new project. The actor also says he has worked really very hard to get rid of the tag of star son.

Ranbir Kapoor also revealed when he got this movie Shamshera he was very excited because till date he has been working in movies where his character is under hero and which has the instant connect with the normal audience but this will be for the first time that the actor will be doing something larger than life. The actor also says that for the first time he will be having a tough villain that is Sanjay Dutt in front of him.

On the other hand actress Vaani Kapoor is looking gorgeous in the trailer itself, Vaani Kapoor revealed that she had to Bond with a horse during the process of the movie. While bonding with the animals the actress says that she has developed a love and affection for them and she has been feeding them on the sets. Vaani Kapoor also revealed that animals teach love and affection.

No doubt the trailer of the movie Shamshera is already getting some amazing response from the fans and we look forward to see what director Karan Malhotra has to offer with this upcoming movie which is all set to hit the big screen on 22nd July.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

