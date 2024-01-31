Exclusive! “I only wished to perform well” – Rishabh Sawhney on playing the negative lead.

MUMBAI: The action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are really excited about the movie and could not wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time.

The trailer of the movie showcased action, thriller, patriotism, emotions and sizzling hot romance, meaning that it was a complete package and therefore, the audience was eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

The movie is finally out in theatres and it’s getting some amazing responses from the audience.

Now we got in touch with Rishabh Sawhney who plays the negative lead in the movie. We talked to Rishabh Sawhney who had some interesting insights to share when asked about audience response, hesitation before playing the role and much more.

Audience reaction

On this, Rishabh Sawhney said that his friends and family praised him a lot for his performance but he overlooked that as he thought that they were simply praising him but later on he saw the Indian audience and audience internationally praising him for his performance. He pointed out how some of his friends in Brazil watched the movie in their language and loved the movie while the entire Indian community in Houston expressed how proud they are of his performance. He also added that the audience loved his performance to such a level that there was not a single hate message.

As this is your Hindi movie debut, were you nervous as it was a huge projects and big stars?

On this, Rishabh Sawhney said that he felt nervous but knew that he will pull it off because he always has that kind of confidence in himself that he will be able to do anything he wants if he given a little time. Although he was very nervous meeting Siddharth Anand as he is such a big director but Rishabh thought of being authentic, which worked in his favour.

Any hesitation for playing a negative role? Concerned about being stereotyped?

On this, Rishabh Sawhney said that it is his first film and so he obviously didn’t think about typecasting and his only priority was to give a good performance. He added that he doesn’t see any character as negative or villain because if he does so than he won’t be able relate to the character.

This was our conversation with Rishabh Sawhney. Tell us what you feel about the movie and Rishabh, in the comment section below.

